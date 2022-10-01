MAI Capital Management Has $800,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $3,165,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 72,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $106.85 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.16.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

