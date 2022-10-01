MAI Capital Management Has $786,000 Stock Position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) by 2,125.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,392 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned 0.65% of ContraFect worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ContraFect by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect Stock Down 6.5 %

ContraFect stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. ContraFect Co. has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContraFect Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFRX. WBB Securities upgraded shares of ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink cut shares of ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ContraFect in a report on Sunday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContraFect presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

ContraFect Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.