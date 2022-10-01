MAI Capital Management Has $747,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $269.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

