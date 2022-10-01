MAI Capital Management Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after acquiring an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $502,953,000 after purchasing an additional 377,155 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

