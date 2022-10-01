MAI Capital Management Acquires 22,382 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $269,158,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,503 shares during the period. Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,436,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $19,124,000. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 3.89.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,662. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

