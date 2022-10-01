Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cormark reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.29.

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$24.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$19.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.60.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

