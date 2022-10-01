Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Up 81.8% in September

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Kurita Water Industries Price Performance

Shares of KTWIY opened at 71.84 on Friday. Kurita Water Industries has a 1-year low of 65.62 and a 1-year high of 106.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is 74.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kurita Water Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kurita Water Industries Company Profile

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

