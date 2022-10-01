Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €29.00 by UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €29.00 ($29.59) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KGX. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €19.82 ($20.22) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($83.49). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €36.39 and a 200 day moving average of €45.53.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

