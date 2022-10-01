Kinross Gold Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.20.

Shares of K opened at C$5.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.46. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.92 and a 1 year high of C$8.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$43,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$180,248.88. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$180,248.88. Also, Director Glenn Antony Ives purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,052.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$304,684.80. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $81,240 in the last ninety days.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

