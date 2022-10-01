Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 35,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,269,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,683,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,782,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 80,755 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

