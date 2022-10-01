JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €32.50 Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($33.16) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Price Performance

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €20.56 ($20.98) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.97. MorphoSys has a one year low of €16.08 ($16.40) and a one year high of €43.29 ($44.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.