Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

KGC stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.01. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,672,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $525,083,000 after buying an additional 61,068,468 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 29.6% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $451,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,928,098 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,657,000 after purchasing an additional 729,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 16.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,536,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,054,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

