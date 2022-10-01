iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) vs. Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Critical Comparison

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -15.92% -14.60% -9.50% Beam Global -67.59% -27.50% -22.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iSun and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00 Beam Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

iSun presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 239.37%. Beam Global has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 140.44%. Given iSun’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Beam Global.

9.9% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

iSun has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iSun and Beam Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $45.31 million 0.70 -$6.24 million ($0.77) -2.87 Beam Global $9.00 million 13.69 -$6.60 million ($0.93) -13.12

iSun has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iSun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iSun beats Beam Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

