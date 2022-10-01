iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $358.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $402.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.