iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.8% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IVV opened at $358.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

