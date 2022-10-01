Investors Research Corp Makes New $73,000 Investment in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLKN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,927,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,349,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,750,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,709,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.22. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $42.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 102.74%.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

