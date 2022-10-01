Investors Research Corp Has $577,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 693.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 440,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,876,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY opened at $323.35 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $224.22 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $307.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 387,899 shares of company stock valued at $128,861,605. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

