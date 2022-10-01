Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

INTC stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

