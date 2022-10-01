Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$21.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INE. TD Securities lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.65.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

TSE INE opened at C$17.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.51. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$15.89 and a 1 year high of C$22.03.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.