indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.71 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 124.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $51,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $51,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,465.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,369. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after buying an additional 1,556,028 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 1,238,514 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 457.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,394,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 1,144,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

