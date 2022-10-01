HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €128.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) received a €128.00 ($130.61) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 98.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday.

HBH stock opened at €64.40 ($65.71) on Thursday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €61.45 ($62.70) and a one year high of €140.10 ($142.96). The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 4.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

