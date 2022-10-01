Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 41,744 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,703,000 after buying an additional 45,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.9 %

Blackstone stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average is $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

