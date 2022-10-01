Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

