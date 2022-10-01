HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €67.00 by Warburg Research

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €67.00 ($68.37) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HLE stock opened at €68.10 ($69.49) on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €51.82 ($52.88) and a 52-week high of €73.70 ($75.20). The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €69.77 and a 200-day moving average of €65.03.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.