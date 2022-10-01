HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €60.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($61.22) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

HLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €68.10 ($69.49) on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €51.82 ($52.88) and a 52 week high of €73.70 ($75.20). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €69.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.73. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.92.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.