Head-To-Head Review: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) & TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $292.50 million 4.10 $23.55 million $0.34 37.12 TPG RE Finance Trust $240.72 million 2.24 $138.55 million $0.97 7.22

Analyst Ratings

TPG RE Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Acadia Realty Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 1 1 3.00

Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 57.16%. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 87.50%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 211.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 99.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TPG RE Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.4% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 9.81% 1.26% 0.65% TPG RE Finance Trust 37.31% 7.13% 1.94%

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Acadia Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

