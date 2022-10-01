GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,867 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie stock opened at $134.21 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average of $149.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

