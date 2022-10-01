GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.0 %

PEP stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.04 and its 200 day moving average is $170.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $225.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.