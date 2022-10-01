Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives $97.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $264,658.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,439,056.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,466. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after acquiring an additional 625,083 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the first quarter valued at $30,991,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $34,803,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 61.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after buying an additional 357,990 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the first quarter valued at $19,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.