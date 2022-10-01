Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $121.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

