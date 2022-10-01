Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Up 80.8% in September

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the August 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CM Management LLC raised its position in Gain Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:GANX opened at $3.26 on Friday. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

