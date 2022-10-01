Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Up 80.8% in September

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the August 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley cut Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CM Management LLC raised its position in Gain Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.
Gain Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %
Gain Therapeutics Company Profile
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gain Therapeutics (GANX)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.