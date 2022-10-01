FY2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $26.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $26.00. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $33.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $38.65 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIVB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.07.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $335.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.64. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $328.27 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

