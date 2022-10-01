FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $8.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rio Tinto Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,378.57.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.77.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $2.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 576,266 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

