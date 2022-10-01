FY2022 Earnings Forecast for MTY Food Group Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $4.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.09. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$162.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.00 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.94.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$57.01 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$45.20 and a 1-year high of C$71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 14.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

