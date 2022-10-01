FY2022 Earnings Estimate for AIA Group Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for AIA Group in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for AIA Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AIA Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

AIA Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

