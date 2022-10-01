Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

FULTP stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $26.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

