First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 17th

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FAM opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $10.24.
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
