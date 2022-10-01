Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $378,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $505.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $472.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $528.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

