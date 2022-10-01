Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day moving average is $133.48. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.73 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

