Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $1.80 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after buying an additional 3,999,744 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,665,000 after purchasing an additional 621,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,328,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.00 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.92 and a 12-month high of $110.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.10.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.