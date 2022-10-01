Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $190.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3,179.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.60.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

