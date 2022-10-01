Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,752 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 44,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HUYA by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 269,312 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter worth $4,177,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 94,421 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

NYSE HUYA opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.59.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

