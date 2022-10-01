Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 361.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in DexCom by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 675,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,352,000 after purchasing an additional 488,749 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its position in DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,032,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,927,000 after purchasing an additional 753,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in DexCom by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 1.9 %

DXCM stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 167.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

