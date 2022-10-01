Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $560.38

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $560.38 and last traded at $562.62, with a volume of 8562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $576.50.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $656.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $677.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

