Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BA opened at $121.08 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.40 and its 200 day moving average is $154.02. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

