Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $323.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.54 and its 200-day moving average is $306.66. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $224.22 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The firm has a market cap of $307.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 387,899 shares of company stock valued at $128,861,605. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

