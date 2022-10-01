Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.
Donaldson Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $49.01 on Friday. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Trading of Donaldson
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 3,478.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Donaldson Company Profile
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
