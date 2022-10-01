Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €50.90 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €50.90 ($51.94) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.59% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Deutsche Post Stock Up 2.1 %

DPW opened at €31.12 ($31.75) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.30. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($42.16).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

