CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 897 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

ADBE stock opened at $275.20 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.41. The stock has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

