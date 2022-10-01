CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 22,279 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,525 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,279 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE RIO opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $2.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,378.57.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

